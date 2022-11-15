Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Increased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.92. 12,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.