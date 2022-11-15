Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $481.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

