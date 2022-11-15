Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 144674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40. The firm has a market cap of C$21.53 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

