Nova Leap Health’s (NLH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Nova Leap Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.39 million and a PE ratio of 93.75. Nova Leap Health has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

