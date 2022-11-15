Nova Leap Health’s (NLH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Nova Leap Health Stock Down 1.9 %
Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.39 million and a PE ratio of 93.75. Nova Leap Health has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36.
About Nova Leap Health
