Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 9.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 27,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,125,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

