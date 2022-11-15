NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $5.01. NU shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 848,961 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.
NU Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after buying an additional 57,632,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 3,385.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after buying an additional 40,195,640 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NU by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176,303 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.