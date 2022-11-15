NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $5.01. NU shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 848,961 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after buying an additional 57,632,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 3,385.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after buying an additional 40,195,640 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NU by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176,303 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

