NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.48. 35,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 620,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,536.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,667,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,719,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 38,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $439,347.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,595.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,536.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,667,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,719,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 638,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,599 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Further Reading

