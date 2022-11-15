Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.14. Nutex Health shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
