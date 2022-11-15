Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.14. Nutex Health shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands.

Nutex Health Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 99.1% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 406,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $839,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.