NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Robert W. Baird

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. 482,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $60.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 768,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $728,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 31.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 278.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 69,752 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

