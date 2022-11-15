Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 86,260 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 111,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 71,961 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NBB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.