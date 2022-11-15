Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

