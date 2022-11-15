Nwam LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.