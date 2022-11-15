Nwam LLC Buys 22,432 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 227.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 84,192 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Featured Stories

