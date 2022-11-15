Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $184.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

