Nwam LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $339.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

