Nwam LLC Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $7,332,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

