Nwam LLC Invests $706,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 230,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $329,000.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

