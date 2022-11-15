Nwam LLC Invests $857,000 in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,326,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,875,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DUHP stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.