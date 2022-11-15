Nwam LLC Purchases 1,665 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,534,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after buying an additional 201,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $116.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

