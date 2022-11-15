Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of SO opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

