Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 148,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

