Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance
BKOR stock remained flat at $18.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $20.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.51.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile
