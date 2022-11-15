Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.14, but opened at 2.30. Oatly Group shares last traded at 2.29, with a volume of 17,975 shares.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 10.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.69.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
