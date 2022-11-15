Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.14, but opened at 2.30. Oatly Group shares last traded at 2.29, with a volume of 17,975 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 10.29.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

