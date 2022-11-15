Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 302,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 399,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,243. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.
