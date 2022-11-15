Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 302,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 399,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,243. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

