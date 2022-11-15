Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONCY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.58. 252,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

