Onto Innovation (ONTO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2022 – Onto Innovation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2022 – Onto Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $90.00.

11/1/2022 – Onto Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $85.00.

10/28/2022 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Onto Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $95.00.

10/26/2022 – Onto Innovation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – Onto Innovation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.10. 5,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,814. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 293,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.