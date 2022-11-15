Oppenheimer Lowers Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Price Target to $10.00

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 11,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,421. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

