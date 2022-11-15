Oppenheimer Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $27.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,254,175 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,399. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $15,907,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $13,553,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $496,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

