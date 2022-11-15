Oppenheimer Trims Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Target Price to $9.00

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $12.05.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
