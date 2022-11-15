Oppenheimer Trims Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Target Price to $9.00

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.