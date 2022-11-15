Optimism (OP) 1-Day Volume Hits $67.16 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $201.73 million and approximately $67.16 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00005523 BTC on exchanges.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
