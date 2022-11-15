Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $165,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

ORCL opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

