Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Short Interest Update

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 2.0 %

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.29. 26,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

