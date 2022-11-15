Otis Worldwide Co. (OTIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Saturday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 118.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 33,765 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

