Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 15,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 260 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $5,584.80.

Outset Medical Price Performance

OM stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 729,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,268. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $876.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 871.1% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.