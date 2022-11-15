Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 15,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 260 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $5,584.80.

Outset Medical Price Performance

OM stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 729,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,268. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $876.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 871.1% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.