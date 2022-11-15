Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 15,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 260 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $5,584.80.
Outset Medical Price Performance
OM stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 729,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,268. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $876.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.