Overbrook Management Corp Has $296,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $5.81 on Tuesday, reaching $266.46. The company had a trading volume of 446,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.09 and its 200-day moving average is $252.12.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

