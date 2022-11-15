Overbrook Management Corp Has $657,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,149,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22,123.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,156,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,540,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 404,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,726,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

