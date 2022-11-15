Overbrook Management Corp Sells 11,344 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.0% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.49. The stock had a trading volume of 88,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

