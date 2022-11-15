Overbrook Management Corp Sells 12,523 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 3.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 133,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of AON by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 36,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.4 %

AON stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.29. 16,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,141. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.