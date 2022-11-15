Overbrook Management Corp Sells 39,776 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,776 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp owned 0.35% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.88. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,277,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,500,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 270,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

