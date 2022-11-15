Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Down 19.6% in October

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCC. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

ORCC stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.73%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $162,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 127,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

