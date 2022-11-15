Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Head to Head Review

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Ozon -26.04% -231.87% -27.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.07 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($3.73) -3.11

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon.

2.5% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Onion Global and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ozon has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.76%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Onion Global.

Risk & Volatility

Onion Global has a beta of -3.29, indicating that its share price is 429% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ozon has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ozon beats Onion Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

