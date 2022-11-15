Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Stock Position Increased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,310 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,341. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63.

