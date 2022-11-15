Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Down 3.3%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.30 and last traded at $49.32. Approximately 10,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 395,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 28.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.