Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Invests $22.22 Million in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,219,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 111,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 498,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $108.76. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $134.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.