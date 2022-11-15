Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in October

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,779. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGY shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Articles

