PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE PAGS opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 134.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 88.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 72,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 246,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

