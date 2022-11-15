Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $161.73 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,326,306.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $231,590,000 after buying an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 265.7% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,402,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,710,000 after buying an additional 1,019,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.