PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.
PAR stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $689.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.79.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
