PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $689.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PAR Technology by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,480 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,376,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 205,158 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.