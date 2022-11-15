Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Patriot One Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Patriot One Technologies stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Patriot One Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
About Patriot One Technologies
