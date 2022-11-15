Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Patriot One Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Patriot One Technologies stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Patriot One Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

