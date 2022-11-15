PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $50.91. 24,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,038. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.