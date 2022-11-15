PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $50.91. 24,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,038. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 22.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PC Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 3,331.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

